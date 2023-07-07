Aizawl: A Lawngtlai-based civil society organisation has claimed that armed militants from Bangladesh have infiltrated into Mizoram in the disguise of refugees, posing a threat to security of the state.

A statement issued by Central Young Lai Association (CYLA), the largest civil society organisation in Lawngtlai district, said that armed militants have entered Mizoram as refugees from the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh and sought shelter in the state.

The Association claimed that the militants are involved in arm smuggling and have been conducting arms training within Mizoram’s territory, which can vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

It said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was recently tested and exploded near Chamdur ‘P’ village in Lawngtlai district.

While extending a warm welcome to the Zo ethnic refugees from the neighbouring country, the CYLA urged the refugees and the locals not to indulge in arms smuggling and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of Assam Rifles said that some refugees from Bangladesh and Myanmar are involved in arms smuggling.

He said that they have information about the presence of Muslim terrorists on the India-Bangladesh border who are trained by the Kuki-Chin National Army (CKNA), an insurgent outfit that is demanding a separate state in Bangladesh.

The official said that the refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh can pose a threat to the national security if they are not properly identified.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in a statement, said that they have apprehended three persons in the southern part of Mizoram near Myanmar border on Wednesday and recovered lakhs of rupees from their possession. They had gone to Myanmar to buy weapons and ammunition, it said.

They failed to negotiate any deal in Myanmar and were returning to Mizoram with cash to look for other alternatives, the statement said. The seized cash and the three accused were handed over to Mizoram police on the same day, it added.

