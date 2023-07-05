Student bodies urge Meiteis in Mizoram to help Zo people in Manipur

Aizawl: In a joint statement, the conglomerate of seven ethnicity-based student organisations known as Joint Hnam Pual Zirlai Pawl (JHPZP) on Tuesday called upon the Meitei community in Mizoram to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the Zo ethnic people in Manipur and put an end to the violence they face.

According to the statement, while the Meitei community lives peacefully in Mizoram, the Zo people endure daily killings in the neighbouring state. The organisations expressed their concern and emphasised that they would closely monitor the situation and respond as necessary.

The student bodies also appealed to the Mizoram government to halt the violence against the Zo community and play a more proactive role in supporting the political aspirations of the Zo ethnic people.

Additionally, the statement denounced the brutal killing of David Thiek, a tribal civilian, on Sunday morning. It revealed, “He was not only captured alive, tortured and killed by Meitei extremists, but also his body was beheaded, cut into pieces, and burned.”

Criticising the government’s handling of the crisis in Manipur, the conglomerate claimed that the authorities have failed to address the situation adequately. They called for the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in the neighbouring state and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “deafening silence” regarding the issue.

Expressing their disappointment, the organisations stated that the prime minister’s lack of visible reaction made them feel marginalised and excluded from the broader Indian community.

They further alleged that the attack on the Kuki-Hmar-Mizo-Zomi community was premeditated.

