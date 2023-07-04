'When will it stop?' Mizoram CM pens powerful post on Manipur violence

Guwahati: Two months after Manipur descended into the worst spate of ethnic violence witnessed in India in recent decades, the Chief Minister of the neighbouring state of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, penned a powerful post on Twitter, wondering when the violence would stop.

The onset of May witnessed a brutal, untoward and uncalled-for incident in Manipur. At this very moment, 3:30am, July the 4th, 2023; nothing seems to have changed. We are counting, and today is the 62nd day.



While we hope with much goodwill, anticipation and hope, things would… pic.twitter.com/EKduEqrShY — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 3, 2023

“While we hope with much goodwill, anticipation and hope, things would turn for the better, situations seem to have worsened. When will it STOP? I condole my Manipuri Zo Ethnic brethren, my incessant prayers for those who have lost their loved ones, their homes and families wrecked in shatters. May the gracious Lord give you the strength and the wisdom to navigate through this disastrous incident,” Zoramthanga tweeted at about 4 am on Tuesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The deadly violence in Manipur is now entering the third month and has left a trail of destruction, leaving tens of thousands displaced and over 120 dead as per official accounts.

“I wish not to see anymore, pictures and video clips of Churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age. If there is ONLY one way of settling for peace, shall we opt for that? Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture & the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don’t think so! I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Development with a human touch and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!” Zoramthanga added.

The brutal violence in Manipur has resulted in Internally Displaced People to the tune of 12,000 in Mizoram, he added.

“Refugees and/or IDPs from Manipur, Myanmar & Bangladesh have risen to over 50,000. I wish & pray that the Central Govt., on humanitarian ground lend us an immediate helping hand,” said Zoramthanga.

Mizoram has been facing a humanitarian crisis of sorts ever since the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government in February 2021. This, coupled with clashes between Kuki insurgents and the Bangladesh military has meant that Mizoram is currently home to thousands of ethnic Kukis from both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram Accord most time-tested peace agreement: CM Zoramthanga

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









