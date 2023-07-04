Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, also the president of Mizo National Front (MNF), on Tuesday expressed opposition to the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

In a letter to the Law Commission of India, on behalf of the MNF, Zoramthanga stated that the UCC conflicted with the religious and social practices as well as customary laws of the Mizo community.

The MNF disagreed with the proposal for introduction of the UCC in Parliament for nationwide implementation, Zoramthanga said, adding that implementation of this controversial law would be detrimental to the interests of ethnic minorities, particularly the Mizos.

Zoramthanga highlighted the constitutional protection of Mizos’ customary and personal laws, which are in conflict with the proposed UCC. He pointed out that the NDA government’s proposal, as indicated in the Law Commission notice, could not be accepted.

The chief minister’s letter informed the Law Commission that the Mizoram assembly had passed a resolution on February 14 opposing any actions related to enacting the UCC. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the state assembly because the UCC, if enacted, would undermine the religious practices, customary laws, culture, and traditions of religious minorities, including the Mizos.

Zoramthanga further referenced Article 371(G) of the constitution, which resulted from the Mizoram peace accord signed in 1986.

According to this article, acts of Parliament pertaining to religious or social practices of the Mizos, Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice according to Mizo customary law, and ownership and transfer of land do not apply to Mizoram unless approved by the state legislature through a resolution.

