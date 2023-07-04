Mizoram’s Lallianzuala Chhangte was awarded the ‘AIFF Senior Player of the Year’ award for 2022-23 by the All India Football Federation on Tuesday.

Chhangte, who plays for Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC, had a stellar season in 2022-23, having scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Trained at the Mizoram football academy, 26-year-old Chhangte made his professional debut in 2015 with Mohun Bagan. He made his Hero ISL debut as a substitute for North East United FC in 2016. His breakthrough season was the 2017-18 edition of the League when he featured in Delhi Dynamos FC’s all 18 matches, the only player in the team to do so.

After two seasons with the Dynamos, Chhangte joined Chennaiyin FC ahead of 2019-20 and improved his stock there with seven goals to become the second-highest Indian goalscorer of the season. His 23 shots on target were the most by an Indian in the sixth season of the Hero ISL as he helped Chennaiyin FC to a Hero ISL runner-up finish.

On June 18, 2023, Chhangte scored the winning goal against Lebanon in the final match, helping India become the Intercontinental Cup champion.

Also Read | Mizoram: Two arrested for murder of 59-year-old man in Aizawl

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









