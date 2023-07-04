Guwahati: The Mizoram Church Leaders Committee (MKHC) on Tuesday issued a notice appealing for the suspension of efforts to impose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and urged the Centre to repeal the proposal altogether.
The committee firmly stated its non-acceptance of the UCC and strongly condemned its implementation by issuing a notice.
The notice was issued in response to the public notice released on June 14, 2023, when the Law Commission of India invited the public and recognised religious organisations to provide their views and ideas on the UCC.
The MKHC highlighted several points in the notice which would affect Mizoram’s special status in respect to acts of the Parliament related to religion or social practices of the Mizo community, Mizo customary law or procedure, Mizo procedures of ownership and transfer of land, among other things.
Therefore, the committee is of the opinion that the Uniform Civil Code should not be applied to Mizoram unless the assembly passes a resolution in favour of it.
The MKHC also expressed that the UCC, if implemented, would be against the unity in diversity of Indian culture, religions, and customs, adding that it would undermine the rights and privileges of minority communities, as stated in Article 371(G) of the Indian Constitution.
