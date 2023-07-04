Guwahati: The Mizoram Presbyterian church on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur that broke out since May 3, and extended its solidarity to those affected.
The church condemned the violent attacks by miscreants on innocent people, including children during the clashes between the Meitei and tribal communities, an official statement said.
“It is painful that many innocent people have died because of the barbaric acts of certain wild people and religious fanatics, and churches, offices, pastors’ quarters and many residences have been burnt down to ashes,” the statement read.
By burning down churches and ransacking religious places of worship, the church said that miscreants violated the fundamental right of religious freedom as mentioned in the Indian Constitution.
The church’s statement also conveyed condolences to families affected by the violent clashes and sympathised with the victims who lost their belongings, properties and homes.
The church strongly urged the government of Manipur and the Centre to take significant steps for restoring peace and harmony in the state.
Additionally, a joint prayer meet has been organised by the Joint Committee of Church Leaders in Mizoram on July 8 and 9 with the hope to restore tranquility in Manipur.
