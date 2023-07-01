Aizawl: Two prime suspects were arrested for the alleged murder of a 59-year-old man on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The accused Lalroliana (43) and his woman aide Lalsiampuii (43) were arrested from a truck at Seiling in Saitual district about 45 km from Aizawl while trying to flee in a truck on Saturday, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

The two are the prime accused in the death of Vanlallawma, who was found dead in a farm hut in Dihmunzawl area near Tlawng river in Aizawl district on Friday, he said.

Acting on an information received from a local on the intervening night of June 30, police team rushed to the farm hut and found the victim, who hailed from south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The forensic team also rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and conducted an inquest. During the inquest, punctured like cut wounds caused by blunt weapon apparently with a piece of wood was found on the back of the head (occipital region) of the victim, Khiangte said.

He said that the two accused were taken to custody for further questioning.

