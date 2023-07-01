Aizawl: Two prime suspects were arrested for the alleged murder of a 59-year-old man on Saturday, a senior police officer said.
The accused Lalroliana (43) and his woman aide Lalsiampuii (43) were arrested from a truck at Seiling in Saitual district about 45 km from Aizawl while trying to flee in a truck on Saturday, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.
The two are the prime accused in the death of Vanlallawma, who was found dead in a farm hut in Dihmunzawl area near Tlawng river in Aizawl district on Friday, he said.
Acting on an information received from a local on the intervening night of June 30, police team rushed to the farm hut and found the victim, who hailed from south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, lying in a pool of blood, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The forensic team also rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and conducted an inquest. During the inquest, punctured like cut wounds caused by blunt weapon apparently with a piece of wood was found on the back of the head (occipital region) of the victim, Khiangte said.
He said that the two accused were taken to custody for further questioning.
Also Read | Mizoram Accord most time-tested peace agreement: CM Zoramthanga
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Miraculous transformation in north east under PM Modi’s leadership: Jitendra Singh
- HC mandates Assam to set up transgender welfare board
- Assam: 2-day Rabha Hasong wushu championship begins
- Mizoram: Two arrested for murder of 59-year-old man in Aizawl
- Mizoram: Contraband worth Rs 1.7 crore seized; 1 held
- Tripura eyes Rs 3,000 crore revenue earning this fiscal