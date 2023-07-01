Aizawl: In two separate operations, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered 33 grams of heroin and 150 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts in two in East Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday.

The seizures were made while conducting the operations based on specific information, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.

Altogether, contraband worth Rs. 1.07 crore in the international market, were seized, it said.

One person was apprehended for possessing the heroin.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to Custom department and state police on the same day, the statement added.

