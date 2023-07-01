Aizawl: Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday hailed the historic Mizoram Accord as the most time-tested peace agreement not only in the country but also in the world.

He said the 1986 accord brought lasting peace to the state and has become exemplary.

“The historic Mizoram Peace Accord signed in 1986 was the most time-tested exemplary accord not only in the country but also in the world, which has lasted till date,” the former rebel leader-turned-politician said in a tweet.

He claimed that many neighbouring states and countries also consider the Mizoram Accord as a model of peace.

Locally known as ‘Remna Ni’, the 37th anniversary of the signing of the accord was celebrated on Friday with official functions held across the state.

Gracing the grand celebration held in Aizawl, Zoramthanga, who is the president of Mizo National Front (MNF), said the historic peace accord manifested itself as the most successful one with the passage of time.

He lauded the churches, political parties, NGOs and the common people for their efforts in restoring peace in Mizoram after two decades of unrest.

The Mizoram Accord was signed between the Centre and the erstwhile militant organisation MNF on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency.

The MNF was founded by former Mizoram chief minister the Late Laldenga to protest the inaction of the Centre in handling the famine situation in the Mizo areas of undivided Assam in the late 1950s.

After a major uprising through peaceful means, the group took up arms and became involved in militant activities between 1966 and 1986.

The MNF was outlawed by the central government in 1967.

In May 1971, a delegation of Mizo district council met with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and demanded a full-fledged state for the Mizo people.

Responding to the demands, the Union government offered the proposal of turning Mizo Hills into a Union Territory, which took place in January 1972.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, on February 20, 1987.

After coming overground in 1986, the MNF was converted into a political party and is now the ruling party in the state.

Peace walks, blood donation camps, free health checkup, sports and cultural activities were held across the state to mark the day.

