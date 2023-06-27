Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 1.33 crore

Aizawl: Two Myanmar nationals were arrested here with heroin worth Rs. 1.33 crore, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the anti-narcotics squad of Mizoram’s excise and narcotics department conducted an operation at Thuampui area here on Monday and seized 191 grams of heroin from the two peddlers, the statement said.
The contraband was concealed in 15 soap cases, it said.
Both the accused and the seized contraband were handed over to the state excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.
In another operation, the Assam Rifles and Customs department seized smuggled foreign liquor worth Rs 89 lakh at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Monday.
