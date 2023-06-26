Aizawl: Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Saturday lauded Chief Minister Zoramthanga as one of the best leaders in the world. However, the Congress was quick to slam the ruling party for not fulfilling its poll promises.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Congress spokesperson Dr. Lallianchhunga said that the MNF is yet to fulfill four of its promises made in its election manifesto. These promises include distribution of Rs 3 lakh each for a household, making Aizawl a traffic jam free city, self-sufficiency in locally produced rice and construction of flyover bridges.

On the contrary, the MNF praised the government for bringing development in the state. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, MNF media and publicity department general secretary, VL Krosshnehzova, said the present government under the leadership of CM Zoramthanga is making all out efforts to usher in development in various sectors despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Denying the allegation that the MNF government did little in terms of development, Krosshnehzova said the government did not popularise its good work but rather worked quietly and diligently for the development of the state.

Underlining the achievement and good works done by the Chief Minister, he said that Rs. 600 crore has been allocated in the union budget for the construction of Aizawl bypass road and bamboo link roads.

The construction of a diversion road from Sairang to Tuirial Airfield which will have twin tunnels of 9 metres wide each is underway, he said.

The MNF leader said that the Centre will also sanction an additional amount of Rs 20,000 lakh under SASCI part-I for the fiscal year 2023-24 due to the measure taken by Zoramthanga.

Under the leadership of Zoramthanga, who also holds finance and PWD portfolios, at least 6 projects, which cost over Rs. 50 crore are being implemented, Krosshnehzova said.

The party leader claimed that at least 110 roads have either been constructed or strengthened or re-designed or repaired, and 78 building infrastructures have been developed under the PWD, he said.

47 agricultural link roads, 25 football grounds, 8 futsal grounds, 13 basketball courts, 28 community centres and 64 waiting shed and public toilets, among several others, have also been constructed, according to the leader. He then claimed that Zoramthanga is known as a good leader worldwide for which he was tasked to broker peace on several occasions.

