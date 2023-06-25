Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 17 cr seized in Mamit, 2 arrested

Aizawl: In yet another major drug haul, Mizoram police seized 3.47 kilograms of heroin worth Rs. 17 crore in Mamit town on Friday, police said.

Acting on a specific input, Mamit police intercepted a pick-up truck at highway junction in Mamit town around 10 pm on Friday, they said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The contraband, worth Rs. 17 crore, was concealed in a secret compartment located under the vehicle. 3.47 kilograms of heroin packed in 270 soap cases was recovered from the vehicle bearing a Tripura registration number, police said.

The driver identified as Md Idrish Miah (36) and his aide Khugon Das (28), both from Tripura, were arrested for possessing the banned substance, they said.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Also Read | Mizoram: 2 women among 5 held with heroin worth Rs 6 crore

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









