Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 17 cr seized in Mamit, 2 arrested

Aizawl: In yet another major drug haul, Mizoram police seized 3.47 kilograms of heroin worth Rs. 17 crore in Mamit town on Friday, police said.
Acting on a specific input, Mamit police intercepted a pick-up truck at highway junction in Mamit town around 10 pm on Friday, they said.
The contraband, worth Rs. 17 crore, was concealed in a secret compartment located under the vehicle. 3.47 kilograms of heroin packed in 270 soap cases was recovered from the vehicle bearing a Tripura registration number, police said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The driver identified as Md Idrish Miah (36) and his aide Khugon Das (28), both from Tripura, were arrested for possessing the banned substance, they said.
The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Also Read | Mizoram: 2 women among 5 held with heroin worth Rs 6 crore
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi
- Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 17 cr seized in Mamit, 2 arrested
- No problem with draft delimitation proposal: Assam CM
- Drugs worth Rs 18 cr seized in Assam, 2 held
- Tripura athletes file complaint against ‘corrupt’ Olympic official
- Opinion: Why Manipur presents a ‘post-truth’ conundrum