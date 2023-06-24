Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said his government is making massive efforts to implement future plans and projects for holistic development of the state.

While inaugurating a PWD division office in Hnahthial on Friday, the chief minister claimed that the state has witnessed development in many sectors over the past few years despite several hurdles faced by the government during implementation of projects.

He said that his government is making all-out efforts to fulfill and implement all projects which are in the pipeline. Recalling the unrest in Mizoram, Zoramthanga said that peace was restored in the state due to concerted efforts from all walks of life.

He said that there are many untapped resources in the state, which will be transformed into a role model for other states.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to develop a sense of ownership and love for the state for its all-round development.

The inaugural function was attended by the constituency MLA Dr. R. Lalthangliana.

Hnahthial district was created in 2019 along with two other districts- Khawzawl and Saitual by the present Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Zoramthanga.

Since then, the government has been making massive efforts to make it functional in full swing.

