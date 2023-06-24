Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said his government is making massive efforts to implement future plans and projects for holistic development of the state.
While inaugurating a PWD division office in Hnahthial on Friday, the chief minister claimed that the state has witnessed development in many sectors over the past few years despite several hurdles faced by the government during implementation of projects.
He said that his government is making all-out efforts to fulfill and implement all projects which are in the pipeline. Recalling the unrest in Mizoram, Zoramthanga said that peace was restored in the state due to concerted efforts from all walks of life.
He said that there are many untapped resources in the state, which will be transformed into a role model for other states.
The chief minister also appealed to the people to develop a sense of ownership and love for the state for its all-round development.
The inaugural function was attended by the constituency MLA Dr. R. Lalthangliana.
Hnahthial district was created in 2019 along with two other districts- Khawzawl and Saitual by the present Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Zoramthanga.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Since then, the government has been making massive efforts to make it functional in full swing.
Also Read | 3 generations of love: How this Sikh family made Mizoram their ‘home’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Railways allots more funds for Agartala–Akhaura rail project: NFR
- Google investing USD 10bn in India’s digitisation fund: Pichai tells Modi
- Boxing academy to come up in Sikkim
- Tripura by-poll: State BJP chief likely to contest from Dhanpur
- Active Covid cases in India dip to 1,653
- Meghalaya: BSF engages NESAC to train personnel for drone surveillance