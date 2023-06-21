Aizawl: More than 1500 children from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in various schools across Mizoram, a senior official of state education department said.
Education director Lalsangliana said that the displaced children were given free admission in government schools.
Considering their situation, the students were allowed to enroll in schools even if they could not produce the required documents, he said.
Meanwhile, state home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia expressed hope that the state government receives monetary assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 11,800 internally displaced people from Manipur.
At a meeting of the executive committee on internally displaced people of Manipur held on Tuesday, Lalengmawia said that he had accompanied tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte and other officials to Delhi to pursue financial assistance of Rs 10 crore recently sought by the state government.
The meeting was convened to review the current situation of the displaced people and relief.
With monsoon approaching, the meeting decided that suitable government buildings should be emptied to shelter the displaced people instead of keeping them in temporary shelters.
The meeting further decided that funds need to be raised to provide relief to the displaced people and donations should also be collected from like-minded legislators and government employees.
In the last 24 hours, at least 85 people from Manipur have flocked to Mizoram seeking shelter, according to state home department.
Altogether, 11,870 people from the neighbouring state have taken refuge in all the 11 districts of Mizoram as of Tuesday, it said.
North Mizoram’s Kolasib district currently hosts the highest number of displaced people at 4,292, followed by Manipur border Aizawl district (3,866) and Saitual district (2,905).
The remaining 816 people took shelter in Champhai, Lunglei, Mamit, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts.
The government and village authorities have set up at least 35 relief camps in Aizawl, Saitual and Kolasib districts.
The state government, NGOs, churches and villagers are providing food to the displaced people.
