Aizawl: A Meitei organisation based in Assam on Monday cancelled its proposed economic blockade on National Highway-306 linking Silchar with Aizawl.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram linking the state with Assam and the rest of the country.

Earlier, All Assam Manipuri Youths’ Association (AAMYA) threatened to stage an economic blockade if Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party in Mizoram, failed to withdraw its support to Zo communities’ demand for separate administration in Manipur.

A statement issued by the association on Monday said that the meeting of AAMYA’s central committee, which was held on Sunday, decided to cancel the proposed blockade on NH-306 in the larger interest of the society.

The association has received requests from various intellectuals of Manipuri society in Assam to cancel the blockade, it said.

It also said that it will proceed in a democratic way when dealing with issues in the future.

The AAMYA had, on June 14, warned that it would launch serious moves if the MNF did not withdraw its support to the demand for separate administration by the Kukis in Manipur.

The association had also on Sunday threatened that it will stage an indefinite blockade on NH-306 commencing from June 23 if the support for separate administration is not withdrawn on or before June 22.

The MNF youth wing had earlier expressed its support for the separate administration demanded by the Zo or Kuki communities. Apart from the MNF youth wing, few politicians in Mizoram cutting across party lines, have also announced their support to the cause.

Meanwhile, lone Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena has laid emphasis on the imposition of president’s rule in Manipur in order to quell the state’s ongoing violence.

He said that the Biren Singh government should be removed immediately to let Central forces take over in order to restore peace in the state. Vanlevena also said that separate administration should also be created for both the Meitei and Kuki communities as demographic segregation is already in place.

With the entry of 86 people in the last 24 hours, the total number of displaced people from Manipur seeking shelter in Mizoram has reached 11,785 as of Monday, according to the state home department.

The displaced people are provided with food and other essential items by the government, NGOs, churches and villagers, it said. Mizoram also currently hosts more than 35,000 refugees from coup-hit Myanmar and Bangladesh.

