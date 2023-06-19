Aizawl: Mizoram law enforcement agencies have seized substantial quantities of heroin worth over Rs 271 crore in the international market since January, an official said.

The official said that the state excise and narcotics department has seized 27.7 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 1,38.5 crore between January and June this year.

The seized heroin was mostly smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The department also seized 15.3 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and 4 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets during the same period, he said.

The official also said that the state police have seized 26.5 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs. 1,32.5 crore between January and May.

The state police also seized 210.7 kilograms of Pseudoephedrine tablets and 25.38 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets during the same period, he said.

Last year the state police had seized 49.3 kilograms of heroin and 29.8 kilograms of Pseudoephedrine tablets.

The meeting of ‘Core Committee on Ruihol Do’ (War against drugs) held under its chairman Lalrinawma, who is also social welfare and excise minister, on Friday expressed concern about the increasing drug abuse in rural areas, the official said.

The meeting had observed that the menace of drug abuse in rural villages is much higher than in urban areas. It had decided to launch an awareness programme across the state to curb the drug menace.

The state government has provided Rs. 3 crore to the core committee to combat drug menace.

The meeting was attended by officials of departments concerned and representatives of Mizoram Aids Control Society (MSACS), Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Students’ Union (MSU).

