Manipur seeks Mizoram's help to restore peace

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday said that his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh sought his help to restore peace in the neighbouring state.

During a telephonic conversation, Singh also requested him to take measures for the safety of the Meitei community living in Mizoram, the chief minister said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM regarding the Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with the hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully,” Zoramthanga said in a tweet on Sunday.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM; regarding the #Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means… pic.twitter.com/9a2fN8wFho — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 18, 2023

He said he assured his Manipur counterpart that the Mizoram government bemoans the ongoing violence and has taken steps to abate it.

Zoramthanga also informed Singh that his government supports the steps taken by the Centre and the Manipur government to restore normalcy in the state.

He informed Singh that the people of Mizoram are empathetic towards the Meiteis and that the state government and the NGOs have taken measures for peace and security.

“The Meiteis residing in Mizoram have nothing to fear as long as they are in the state. We shall go on to promote safety and security for them,” Zoramthanga informed Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in Manipur that has been continuing for more than a month now.

At least 196 people from strife-torn Manipur have fled to Mizoram in the past two days, raising the total number of displaced people taking shelter in the state to 11,699, according to the state home department.

As of Sunday, Kolasib district, which borders Assam, hosts 4,250 displaced people, while 3,825 have taken refuge in the Aizawl district and 2,845 others in the Saitual district, it said.

The remaining 779 people took shelter in eight districts- Champhai, Lunglei, Mamit, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Siaha, Khawzawl and Lawngtlai, the department said.

The government and villages have set up 35 relief camps.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, the majority of the displaced people belonging to the Zo ethnic tribes, are sheltered by their relatives while others also live in rented houses.

The CYMA has also set up a transit camp at its premises in Aizawl.

Also Read | Manipur: RSS appeals for peace in strife-torn state

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









