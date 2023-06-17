Aizawl: Mizoram civil society group, on Saturday, called off its proposed solidarity protest scheduled on June 23 in support of the Zo community affected by the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Mizoram NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies headed by the influential Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) had earlier announced that it would stage a massive protest to extend solidarity to the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo or Zo community in Manipur in Aizawl.
It had also appealed to its partner civil society organisations in the state to simultaneously hold demonstrations in their respective jurisdiction on the same day.
However, following a meeting of the Co-ordination Committee on Saturday, it decided to cancel the proposed solidarity protest in view of the prevailing situation in the neighbouring state, CYMA general secretary Lalnuntluanga said.
Meanwhile, at least 190 people from strife-torn Manipur have fled to Mizoram in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of displaced people taking shelter in the state to 11,693, according to the state home department.
The government and villages have set up 35 relief camps. The majority of the internally displaced people belonging to the Zo ethnic tribes are currently sheltered by their relatives while others live in rented houses. The CYMA has also set up a transit camp at its premises in Aizawl.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The government has imposed a curfew in 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.
Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Mizoram govt pushes Centre on relief for Manipur’s displaced
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Father’s Day 2023: Wishes and Messages to make your Dad feel special
- 25 cr people to participate in International Yoga Day celebration: Sonowal
- Sikkim govt terminating services of only undisciplined employees: CM
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram groups call off solidarity protest
- Manipur: Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum’s Twitter account withheld in India
- Assam: First over dimensional cargo for Numaligarh Refinery reaches facility