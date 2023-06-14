Aizawl: Four people in possession of ganja (cannabis) and heroin were arrested during raids in Aizawl and in Champhai, the Excise and Narcotics department said.
During a raid in Aizawl on Monday, officials of the Excise and Narcotics department seized 21.9 kilograms of cannabis.
Three persons, including a woman, identified as J H Lalngaihawma (32) and Joseph Lalnunthara (23), both from Maubawk village, and Roluahpuii (26) from Aizawl’s Khatla south were arrested for possessing the contraband.
One scooter used for transporting the consignment was also seized by officials.
The seized ganja was smuggled from Tripura.
In a separate raid, excise and narcotics department also seized 8.07 grams of heroin from the possession of Zaisiamthanga (27) of Champhai Vengthlang on Monday.
The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 .
