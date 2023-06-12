Aizawl: Mizoram government delegation led by sports minister Robert Romawia Royte will be visiting New Delhi this week to seek relief funds for over 10,700 internally displaced people (IDP) who returned from violence-hit Manipur, a senior home department official said on Monday.
Financial assistance amounting to Rs 10 crore was sought by the Mizoram government as a relief fund from the Centre for the welfare of internally displaced people taking shelter in the northeastern state, the official said.
State home commissioner and secretary H Lalengamawia said he will accompany Royte along with other state officials to meet Central leaders over the relief fund, which was requested last month.
According to Lalengmawia, the state government is yet to receive a response from the Centre.
Initially, the state government sought Rs 5 crore as immediate relief for the displaced people from Manipur. Later, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga revised and submitted a fresh application seeking monetary assistance to a tune of Rs 10 crore.
The application for relief was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital between May 25 and May 30, said Lalengmawia.
He further said that the Mizoram delegation will also ask the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send a team to visit relief camps in the state and take stock of the IDP from Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram.
According to the state home department, the total number of IDP from conflict-torn Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram rose to 10,808 on Monday.
164 people entered the state in the last 24 hours and took shelter in all the 11 districts of Mizoram, informed the state home department.
Assam border Kolasib district hosts the largest number of IDP at 3,834, closely followed by Aizawl district at 3,765, while Manipur bordering Saitual district hosts 2,574 IDPs.
Mizoram is also currently hosting more than 34,000 refugees from Myanmar and over 700 from Bangladesh.
