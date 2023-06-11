Mizoram: Former minister KS Thanga quits Congress

Aizawl: Former Mizoram agriculture minister and senior Congress leader KS Thanga quit the Congress party in a setback for the opposition camp ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year.
Thanga had submitted his resignation as a primary member of Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to party president Lalsawta on June 9.
He was a member of Congress’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which was recently dissolved by Lalsawta.
In his resignation letter, Thanga pointed out seven reasons for his resignation as the primary member of Congress.
He criticised Lalsawta for allegedly not following the party constitution and unilaterally acted on his own and also accused him of forcing Lal Thanhawla to resign as the party chief in 2021 before the expiry of his term.
Thanga joined the Congress in 1994 and was elected for two consecutive terms between 2008 and 2018.
He was inducted as a parliamentary secretary for 8 years before becoming a minister.
