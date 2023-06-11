Mizoram: Andhra man found dead in Aizawl

Aizawl: A 62-year-old man believed to be from Andhra Pradesh has committed suicide in Aizawl, and his body remained unclaimed so far, police said in a statement on Sunday.
The victim identified as Jones Cedric Goeffrey shot himself at one location in Falkland locality in Aizawl on June 9, the statement said.
Diligent enquiry and utmost efforts made by state police to identify him through available documents revealed that he hailed from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
As per the available documents, his temporary address is Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru in Karnataka.
However, all efforts and attempts to inform his relatives or family have been unsuccessful so far.
The unclaimed dead body is lying at the Aizawl Civil Hospital mortuary, the statement said.
The Mizoram Police have also urged people to locate his relatives or family or any acquaintance at the earliest through landline number-0389-2340758 and mobile number-87947 47292.
