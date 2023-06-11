4 Assam residents, 1 Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 31 cr

Aizawl: In a major drug haul, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 6 kilograms of heroin altogether worth around Rs 31 crore in the international market at two separate locations in Aizawl in the past two days, an official said.

Five people, four of them residents of Assam and a Myanmar national were arrested for possessing the contraband, the official said.

Acting on specific information, officials of Excise and Narcotics department conducted a raid at Bawngkawn area on Saturday during which 248 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of a peddler identified as N Ngolang (55), a resident of Tahan in Myanmar, he said.

Officials of the Excise and Narcotics department also recovered 5.8 kilograms of heroin from a truck at Aizawl’s Zemabawk locality on Sunday, he said. Four people, all from Assam’s Cachar district were arrested for possessing the contraband.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Nazimul Hussain Barbhuiya (34), Abdul Kalam Laskar (23), Kutbul Alom Laskar (28) and Sukur Ali Mazumder (22), he said.

Last week, state police had also arrested two Assam residents for possessing 3 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 15 crore.

