Robert Royte will contest from Hachhek Assembly constituency: Zoramthanga

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga announced that minister Robert Romawia Royte will contest the Assembly election due later this year from the Hachhek constituency.
He made this announcement at the party conference held at Zualnuam village under the Hachhek constituency in west Mizoram’s Mamit district on Thursday.
Zoramthanga said that the party nomination committee has decided that Royte will switch over from his existing Aizawl East-II seat to Hachhek in the coming assembly polls.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Elections to the 40-member state assembly are due at the end of this year.
Royte is the Sports and Tourism minister.
Zoramthanga exuded confidence that the MNF would retain power in the coming assembly polls.
Also read | Mizoram MAMCO corruption case: Guwahati man gets 5 years in jail
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AI’s potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem vast: PM Modi
- Arunachal: Itanagar DC orders release of eight detainees held under APUAPA
- Pakistan’s economy shows 0.29% GDP growth, over 29% inflation
- Meghalaya bans fish from outside as tests reveal formalin presence
- SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur
- 4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP’s Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt