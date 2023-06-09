Robert Royte will contest from Hachhek Assembly constituency: Zoramthanga

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga announced that minister Robert Romawia Royte will contest the Assembly election due later this year from the Hachhek constituency.

He made this announcement at the party conference held at Zualnuam village under the Hachhek constituency in west Mizoram’s Mamit district on Thursday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Zoramthanga said that the party nomination committee has decided that Royte will switch over from his existing Aizawl East-II seat to Hachhek in the coming assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member state assembly are due at the end of this year.

Royte is the Sports and Tourism minister.

Zoramthanga exuded confidence that the MNF would retain power in the coming assembly polls.

Also read | Mizoram MAMCO corruption case: Guwahati man gets 5 years in jail

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









