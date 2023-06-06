Aizawl: A special (Prevention of Corruption Act) court in Aizawl sentenced a 45-year-old man to five years imprisonment in a corruption case.
The special court also slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Mustaqur Rahman, the co-accused in the corruption case involving Rs 268 lakh in a public sector firm.
Last week, special judge HTC Lalrinchhana had convicted Rahman on charge of misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Monday.
Rahman, who hails from Guwahati, had misused his position as a consultant at the government-owned Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Corporation (MAMCO).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He was arrested with his co-accused Lalremthanga, former managing director of MAMCO in 2015 for misappropriating Rs 268 lakh.
Lalremthanga was convicted by the same court in November last year and was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 5 lakh.
Also Read | Mizoram sets up ‘expert panel’ to handle Manipur’s internally displaced
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Massive opportunities’ in Indian aviation market: IATA
- Mizoram MAMCO corruption case: Guwahati man gets 5 years in jail
- Vitamin D deficiency more common in children with TB: Study
- Six economic myths that wellbeing economies seek to address
- HC quashes Nagaland govt’s blanket ban on dog meat
- Tea production up in 2022, growers express concern over challenges