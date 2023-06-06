Aizawl: In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and state police recovered a huge cache of ammunition and arrested three persons, including a senior citizen, in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district near the Bangladesh border, an official of Assam Rifles said on Monday.
The official said that the paramilitary force had received specific inputs about cadres of Kuki-Chin National Army (KCNA), an insurgent outfit active in Bangladesh Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border under the disguise of immigrants.
They are suspected to be involved in the smuggling of war-like stores in Lawngtlai district with the help of some locals, she said.
1,008 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 2 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and one each round of UBGL40/46 mm ammuniton and 38 spl ammunition were recovered during the operation on Sunday, she said.
Three persons identified as Joseph Lalnuntluang (48), Vanrothawna (58) and Dabibadah (75), all from Parva village in Lawngtlai district were arrested for possessing the ammunition, she said.
The three accused suspected to be KCNA supporters were arrested while planning to hand over the ammunition to KCNA cadres sheltering at Hmambu or Bultlang village in the district, the official said.
Meanwhile, Assam Rifles also said in a statement that the smuggling of war-like stores in south Mizoram is increasing since the influx of immigrants from Bangladesh. The movement of Bangladesh insurgent group has increased in India in the guise of immigrants, it said.
They are involved in smuggling of war-like stores in Mizoram and pose a threat to internal security. Assam Rifles is presently deployed in large numbers to safeguard the Indo-Myanmar border, the statement said.
