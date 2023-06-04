Aizawl: A team from Assam Rifles recovered 44 kilograms of pangolin scales worth Rs 44 lakh on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road in east Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Saturday, an Assam Rifles official said.
According to an Assam Rifles official, two persons have been apprehended for transporting the pangolin scales. The duo has been identified as Lalmuankim (39) and Issac (38), both hailing from Aizawl.
Pangolins are a protected species in India according to Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Acting on a specific input, the Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a maxicab on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road and recovered the pangolin scales packed in four bags, an official said.
He further said that the contraband was being smuggled to Aizawl and that the two accused and recovered pangolin scales have been handed over to the Customs department on the same day.
Also Read | Mizoram yet to get Assam response on border-related claims
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- World Environment Day 2023: Theme, significance, quotes and messages
- Railways recommends CBI probe into Balasore accident
- NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Vicetone, AWA, Lana Del Rey…
- Tea body advocates for joint action against challenges faced by industry
- Meghalaya: SCs of Garo Hills seek 5% reservation
- Arunachal witnessed major development push under Modi govt: Dy CM