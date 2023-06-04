Aizawl: A team from Assam Rifles recovered 44 kilograms of pangolin scales worth Rs 44 lakh on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road in east Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Saturday, an Assam Rifles official said.

According to an Assam Rifles official, two persons have been apprehended for transporting the pangolin scales. The duo has been identified as Lalmuankim (39) and Issac (38), both hailing from Aizawl.

Pangolins are a protected species in India according to Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.

Acting on a specific input, the Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a maxicab on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road and recovered the pangolin scales packed in four bags, an official said.

He further said that the contraband was being smuggled to Aizawl and that the two accused and recovered pangolin scales have been handed over to the Customs department on the same day.

