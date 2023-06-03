86 pc rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram dy CM

Aizawl: Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Friday claimed that 86 per cent of rural households in the northeastern state have been provided with tap water connections under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission.
He said that 1.14 lakh of 1.33 lakh rural households in the state have been benefitted.
The deputy chief minister said 2,013 of 2,168 schools and 1,526 of 1,583 Anganwadi centres have received tap water connections.
He said the state government has set a target to provide tap water connection to 22,485 rural households this year.
Of this, 4,318 households have been covered so far, he said.
