Aizawl: Hundreds of people took part in a rally in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Saturday, expressing solidarity with the tribals of Manipur who have been affected by violence.

The rally was organised by the Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), which seeks the re-unification of all Zo people — Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi — under one administrative setup.

ZORO general secretary L Ramdinliana Renthlei said Mizo youths from Mizoram will step out to defend their brethren in Manipur if they continue to face atrocities.

The rally passed several resolutions, including measures to be taken for the re-unification of ethnic Zo tribes to bring them under one administrative setup through peaceful means.

The protesters also reaffirmed that the Zofate or Zo tribes, which are scattered in three countries — India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, belong to the same stock and share blood ties.

