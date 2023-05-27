EC reviews preparedness for assembly elections in Mizoram

Aizawl: With Mizoram slated to go to polls later this year, the Election Commission (EC) held a meeting with officials in Aizawl on Friday to review the preparedness, a statement said.
Various heads and nodal officers of central agencies were present at the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma.
In the meeting, Sharma emphasised the EC mandate for ensuring free and fair elections, the statement said.
He pointed out that checking money and muscle power in the election will be the responsibility of central agencies working in the state.
Sharma asked the agencies to work in a co-ordinated manner and maintain vigil at all times.
He also directed them to take any perception of threat very seriously and to ensure a level playing field for all.
The agencies apprised the EC of their present state of preparedness for the election, the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
They informed the EC that they are strictly following the rules and standard operating procedure (SOP) as per the mandate.
The officials also noted that Mizoram has a good record of conducting free and fair elections, and expressed hope that the upcoming assembly polls will be a successful one.
Also Read | Assam Rifles sets up base near Mizoram-Manipur border
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India expected to see high growth: WEF President Borge Brende
- Arunachal: Students’ body leader arrested for raping domestic help
- Nagaland: Historic Naga Club, NSF office vandalised in Kohima
- Army defangs rivals in violence-hit Manipur, recovers arms for peace
- ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ urges us to defend real animals
- EC reviews preparedness for assembly elections in Mizoram