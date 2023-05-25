Wave of support growing for MNF : Zoramthanga

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Wednesday claimed that the wave of support for the ruling MNF is growing before the state Assembly poll due later this year.
He expressed confidence that the Mizo National Front will retain power in the state and usher in development.
The MNF, he said, does not have any issue in selecting its candidates for the election, which is due in November-December this year.
Zoramthanga said Mizoram was enormously affected by the pandemic and the main focus of the state government during it was survival at any cost.
Hitting out at opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the MNF president said that the party was in a fix because it offer candidature to more than one person in several constituencies. “ZPM has given green signals to more than a person as candidate for a constituency. While the party working president invited one for the party candidate, its leader (Lalduhoma) invited another for the same constituency,” Zoramthanga said.
He claimed that his party did not have any issue in connection with selecting candidates for the assembly polls.
“With the help of the Almighty and the people we will retain power. That will be the time for development and blessings of all kinds will soon take place,” he said addressing the MNF Serlui joint block conference at Vairengte near the Assam border.
