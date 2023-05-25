Aizawl: A day after 1 lakh Methamphetamine tablets were recovered, Mizoram police and Assam Rifles seized 9.7 kilograms of the stimulant drug in a follow up on Wednesday at Aizawl.
Police interrogation of the accused who was arrested on Tuesday led to the recovery and seizure of the Methamphetamine at Durtlang area in Mizoram. As per the state police, the accused had concealed the contraband before his arrest.
The police also revealed that the total quantity of the contraband seized from the accused increased to 19.4 kg with an international market value of approximately Rs. 38 crore.
The Mizoram police informed that the case is under investigation.
