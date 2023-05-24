Aizawl: A 23-year-old man from Champhai was arrested on Monday in two separate sexual cases, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Mungliankapa, a resident of Sesih village in Champhai district was booked under section 292(2)(a)/507 IPC, 67 of IT Act, 2000 for blackmailing two women on social media platform.
Police said that the accused had blackmailed a woman at Farkawn village in Champhai district using fake account on Facebook.
He claimed he possessed the woman’s nude picture and threatened her that he would post the said photo unless she took another nude picture and sent it to him, police said.
The accused contacted the woman through a Facebook messenger using fake profile name as ‘Nunpuia’ and invited her to have sex with him.
In another case, Mungliankapa continuously blackmailed a woman in Aizawl to have paid sex with him, resisting which he would make the nude photo of the woman viral.
The accused contacted the woman over the phone.
Police swiftly swung into action and after meticulous investigation and analysis of all electronic evidences, Mungliankapa was arrested for his involvement in the two cases, police said.
