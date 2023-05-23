Aizawl: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday called on Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, Raj Bhavan sources said.
Lekhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the northeastern state.
During the meeting, the two discussed a wide range of issues, especially important subjects under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) concerning Mizoram, which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Lekhi laid emphasis on the need for more investment in Mizoram since the northeastern state will soon become the gateway to the east, the sources said.
Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), Indo-Myanmar Border Trade at Zokhawthar, Necropolis at Vangchhia Village, and other subjects were discussed at the meeting, it said.
Taking to Twitter, the union minister said, “Got a glimpse of the vibrant culture of Mizoram at the Cultural Evening organised by the State Art and Culture Department in Aizawl. Happy to see the young ones take pride in their culture.”
