Aizawl: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday called on Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Lekhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the northeastern state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Called on the Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati Ji at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl, Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/XHLkQAyV6a — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 22, 2023

During the meeting, the two discussed a wide range of issues, especially important subjects under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) concerning Mizoram, which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Lekhi laid emphasis on the need for more investment in Mizoram since the northeastern state will soon become the gateway to the east, the sources said.

Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), Indo-Myanmar Border Trade at Zokhawthar, Necropolis at Vangchhia Village, and other subjects were discussed at the meeting, it said.

Got a glimpse of the vibrant culture of Mizoram at the Cultural Evening organised by the State Art and Culture Department in Aizawl.



Happy to see the young ones take pride in their culture. pic.twitter.com/kVK6NgJZsJ — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 23, 2023

Taking to Twitter, the union minister said, “Got a glimpse of the vibrant culture of Mizoram at the Cultural Evening organised by the State Art and Culture Department in Aizawl. Happy to see the young ones take pride in their culture.”

Also read | Mizoram BJP backs Kuki MLAs’ demand for separate administration

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









