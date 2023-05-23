Aizawl: Amid tension, Mizoram’s apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Tuesday informed of its decision to hold talks with various student bodies and community leaders of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Hmar-Zomi tribes in violence-hit Manipur.
During a meeting, it was decided that the MZP will convene a gathering of all student oganisations and community leaders of various Zo ethnic tribes, also called Kukis, in Manipur to mull about a common platform for collective efforts, MZP president Lalnunmawia Pautu said.
He said that the proposed meeting is planned to be held at North-East (NE) Khawdungsei village in Saitual district along the Mizoram-Manipur border at the earliest time possible.
Pautu said that the main objective for the proposed meeting is to form a common platform for all indigenous Zo ethnic student bodies and community leaders of Mizoram and Manipur to bring peace in the region.
Fresh incidents of violence erupted in Manipur on Monday as miscreants set abandoned houses, including churches, on fire at New Lambulane area in Imphal East district.
Violence in the northeastern state entered the 20th day on Tuesday.
Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh told reporters on Monday that three people, including a former MLA, had been arrested for their suspected involvement in the unrest.
Singh alleged that an ex-MLA was involved in a conspiracy that triggered another round of violence and two armed men carrying single-barrel guns had threatened vendors, forcing vendors to vacate the area.
Three persons were arrested, the CM had informed.
Denouncing the allegation by made by the chief minister, a local leader at New Lambulane said that some local leaders rushed to a tribal market at New Lambulane early on Monday when some women vendors were spotted selling vegetables.
The local leaders requested the women vendors to vacate the place as the situation remains volatile. “After some time, a rumor spread in the area that Kuki militants came and threatened the women vendors. As a result, a mob gathered and attacked us. However, they were dispersed by security forces and state police,” the leader, who was an eyewitness, said.
On being asked by security personnel, the local people surrendered three licensed guns kept in self defense, he said.
He alleged that the local chairman and former MLA T. T Haokip and two other leaders, who accompanied security forces for discussion, were later detained.
