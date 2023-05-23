Aizawl: Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Rasik Mohan Chakma will be sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Thursday, an official said.
Chakma, who is the leader of MNF legislature party, was appointed by Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati for the new post on Monday, the official said.
The governor also appointed Hiranand Tongchangya as the protem chairman to preside over the first meeting of the council and election to the chairman.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new MNF government in the CADC will be held at the council headquarters at Chawngte or Kamalanagar, he said.
This will be the fifth stint as the council CEM for Chakma since 1999.
The 59-year-old veteran Chakma politician has been elected at least six times as a member of the Chakma council from Borapansury constituency since 1993.
He was elected to the state assembly while holding the post of CEM of CADC in 2003. He resigned as a legislator in 2006 to retain his post in the council.
The council polls, which were held on May 9, resulted in a fractured mandate with the MNF emerging as the single largest party winning 10 out of 19 seats. The BJP had bagged 5 and Congress – 4.
Later, the Congress won the Rengkashya seat, polling for which was countermanded due to the death of a BJP candidate who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and MNF workers.
However, 3 BJP members and 2 Congress members have recently joined the MNF, making its total tally to 15.
11 seats are required to form an executive body in the 20-member council.
Notably, the CADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule of the constitution of India for Chakma tribe in Mizoram.
