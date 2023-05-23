Mizoram: Meth worth Rs 19.5 cr seized in Aizawl, 1 held

Aizawl: A 32-year-old man was arrested for possessing methamphetamine worth Rs. 19.5 crore in Aizawl on Tuesday, police said.
Acting on an input, the Special Narcotics Cell of Mizoram Police and 2nd Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Ch.Chhunga bus terminal in Thuampui area on Tuesday.
Police said 9.750 Kgs (100000 tablets) of the banned drug was seized from Zothanmawia, a resident of Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, during the joint operation.
The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the police added.
