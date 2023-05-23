Mizoram: Meth worth Rs 19.5 cr seized in Aizawl, 1 held

Aizawl: A 32-year-old man was arrested for possessing methamphetamine worth Rs. 19.5 crore in Aizawl on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on an input, the Special Narcotics Cell of Mizoram Police and 2nd Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Ch.Chhunga bus terminal in Thuampui area on Tuesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Police said 9.750 Kgs (100000 tablets) of the banned drug was seized from Zothanmawia, a resident of Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, during the joint operation.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the police added.

Also Read | MoS Meenakshi Lekhi bats for more investment in Mizoram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









