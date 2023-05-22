Aizawl: A 16-year-old youth was arrested in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Monday for possessing heroin worth Rs 12 crore, police said in a statement.

Acting on a specific input, a team of the Crime Investigation Department (Special Branch) of Aizawl police intercepted a heavy truck at Tawngtaimual, Zemabawk in the Northeastern outskirts of Aizawl in early hours on Monday, the statement said.

Over 2.4 kilograms of heroin concealed in 200 soap cases were recovered from the vehicle, it said.

The handyman of the truck claimed to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Assam’s Hailakandi has been arrested in connection with the seizure, police said.

The seized heroin and the accused were handed over to Bawngkawn police station the same day, it said. Police said that further investigation into the case is underway.

