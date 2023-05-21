Aizawl: Following a state executive meeting of the Mizoram BJP, the party concluded that the demand for a separate administration made by 10 Kuki MLAs in violence-hit Manipur is “reasonable”.

“We find the demand of the 10 MLAs for a separate administration reasonable, considering their lives are at risk in Manipur,” a resolution adopted by party officials on Thursday said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The party further condemned the atrocities allegedly committed towards Zo descendants during the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

“We strongly condemn the Manipur government and those responsible for these acts. We empathize with those who have suffered due to the violence and demand that the Manipur government compensate those who have lost their homes, churches, and properties as per their losses,” the BJP state unit said.

Speaking to EastMojo, BJP Mizoram President Vanlalhmauaka said, “They are not safe under the present government. The state government needs to take swift action to ensure their safety. We find their demand for a separate administration quite reasonable.”

Earlier on May 12, 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, had urged the Centre to create a separate administration for the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar community in the wake of the violent ethnic clashes.

The MLAs had alleged that the majority Meitei community perpetrated the violence and was “tacitly supported” by the BJP-led state government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The unabated violence that began on 3rd May 2023 in Manipur perpetrated by majority Meiteis tacitly supported by the existing Government of Manipur against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zorni hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from the State of Manipur,” the MLAs had said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that the unification of the Zo tribes was highlighted in the peace talks with the Government of India.

During the meeting held at MNF General headquarters, the CM said, “The unification of Mizo-inhabited areas of other states to form one administrative unit was raised by the MNF delegation. It was pointed out to them on behalf of the government of India that Article 3 of the constitution of India prescribes the procedure in this regard but that the government cannot make any commitment in this respect.”

However, the Chief Minister concluded that the Mizoram government cannot directly interfere in the internal affairs of Manipur.

Also read | BJP MLA Imo Singh seeks probe into Manipur crisis, calls for peace

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









