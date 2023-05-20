Aizawl: Opposition Congress on Friday won the countermanded Rengkashya constituency in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), an official said.
The election to the Rengkashya seat was postponed and held on May 17 due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and Mizo National Front (MNF) workers on May 4.
According to the poll result declared by the state election commission on Friday, Congress nominee Doyamoy Daveng Chakma has been declared elected for the Rengkashya seat defeating his nearest opponent Prema Ranjan Chakma of the MNF by a margin of 572 votes, the official said.
A total of 93.13 voters had cast their votes in the election held on May 17.
Election to the 20-member CADC held on May 9 had resulted in a fractured mandate with MNF emerging as the single largest party winning 10 seats.
The BJP won 5 seats and Congress 4. However, 3 BJP members and 2 Congress members had recently defected to the MNF, thereby raising the party’s total tally to 15.
The MNF has staked a claim to form the government on May 12.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, the Mizoram Governor is yet to okay the formation of government in the council, officials said.
The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the Chakma tribal in Mizoram.
Also Read | Mizoram: MNF claims majority in CADC as BJP, Cong members join party
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Remove CAA to implement ILP in Sikkim: Ex-CM Pawan Chamling
- Mizoram: Oppn Cong wins Rengkashya seat in Chakma council polls
- Oppn parties hit out at govt over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes
- Meghalaya police arrest 5 persons for assulting taxi drivers in Shillong
- Chamling opposes privatization of Sikkim Organic University
- Indian Army rescues 500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim