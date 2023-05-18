Aizawl: The growing drug abuse in Mizoram has given rise to various crimes, prompting the law enforcement agencies to take stringent measures to curb the menace, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng told reporters that drug abuse has significantly increased in the state over the past few years and this has resulted in an increase of serious offenses and crimes.
The SP, however, did not disclose the crime rate triggered by drug abuse.
Of the various crimes triggered by drug abuse, burglary or theft is prominent, he said. He said that drug abuse has severely impacted Mizo society and the state police department is making massive efforts to curb the menace.
He said that the department is also mulling over plans to deal with addicts.
Vanchhawng said that the state police within the jurisdiction of Aizawl SP has intensified patrolling in the capital to maintain law and order.
He said that police are also making all-out efforts to ensure that the Meitei community are not harmed by intensifying night patrolling in the sensitive areas.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to the SP, the state police are also intensifying searches against people who entered the state without valid travel documents or passes.
He also cautioned people against spreading misleading information or fake news and misuse of social media platforms.
Also Read | Manipur Kuki MLAs, tribal leaders to talk political agenda in Mizoram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Look forward to fulfilling PM’s vision in Earth Sciences ministry: Rijiju
- Arunachal Governor assures of dedicated table tennis infra in state
- Mizoram sees big increase in drug abuse, serious crimes
- Arunachal: Human rights body slams application of APUAPA by govt
- Talks with outlawed HNLC to begin next month: Meghalaya CM
- Cabinet rejig: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister