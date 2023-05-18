Aizawl: The growing drug abuse in Mizoram has given rise to various crimes, prompting the law enforcement agencies to take stringent measures to curb the menace, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng told reporters that drug abuse has significantly increased in the state over the past few years and this has resulted in an increase of serious offenses and crimes.

The SP, however, did not disclose the crime rate triggered by drug abuse.

Of the various crimes triggered by drug abuse, burglary or theft is prominent, he said. He said that drug abuse has severely impacted Mizo society and the state police department is making massive efforts to curb the menace.

He said that the department is also mulling over plans to deal with addicts.

Vanchhawng said that the state police within the jurisdiction of Aizawl SP has intensified patrolling in the capital to maintain law and order.

He said that police are also making all-out efforts to ensure that the Meitei community are not harmed by intensifying night patrolling in the sensitive areas.

According to the SP, the state police are also intensifying searches against people who entered the state without valid travel documents or passes.

He also cautioned people against spreading misleading information or fake news and misuse of social media platforms.

