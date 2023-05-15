Aizawl: Mizoram civil society groups on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the restoration of peace and order in violence-torn Manipur.

A five-member delegation of Mizoram NGO Co-ordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil societies headed by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), on Monday met Shah in New Delhi and apprised him of the atrocities faced by the Zo or Kuki ethnic tribes in Manipur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In the representation submitted to the Union Home Minister, the committee urged the Centre and Manipur government to compensate the tribal people for their losses and damages caused due to the ethnic violence.

The organisation also urged the Centre to deploy additional paramilitary forces in the violence-hit areas in order to maintain peace and to establish a sense of security among the people.

“For the safety of the civilians and to maintain peace and normalcy in the state, the Central government should deploy more paramilitary forces to Manipur. This will help to deter criminal activities and provide a sense of security to the people and will also help to ensure that people are able to go about their daily lives without fear of violence or persecution,” the committee said in its representation.

It alleged that more than 100 innocents were killed and several houses, including 40 religious places or churches, were burnt down in the ethnic violence that rocked the state over the past few days.

It said that thousands of people belonging to the Zo ethnic tribes had to flee their homes due to the ethnic violence resulting in waton loss of lives.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The Central government and Manipur state government should take this matter seriously and provide compensation for the loss of life and damages incurred as a result of this incident,” the petition said.

The committee further urged the Centre to make special arrangements for thousands of students from several institutions, including Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), who left the trouble-torn Manipur, to continue their education in their respective states.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis -constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the majority Meiteis occupy 10 per cent of the geographical area of the state, the tribal people occupy 90 per cent of it.

Also Read | Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram: Officials

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









