Aizawl: Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta on Monday elevated Congress youth wing president Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka to the post of party headquarters treasurer.
The post of the treasurer, one of the three elected office bearer posts, was lying vacant since Zodintluanga Ralte stepped down from the post on April 21.
In an order on Monday, Lalsawta said that Nghaka will hold the treasurer post for the present term of elected OBs.
The Congress president also lifted Congress youth senior vice president Laltawnliana to the post of president in the youth wing. Ngurdingpuia Pachuau has been appointed as senior vice president, Lalsanglura Sailo as vice president and Khawpuimawia was appointed as treasurer of the party youth wing.
The reshuffle in the Congress leadership came ahead of assembly polls due later this year.
Former minister and CLP leader Zodintluanga Ralte resigned as the party treasurer on April 21 as he was unhappy with Lalsawta’s leadership.
He, however, did not quit the Congress.
In his resignation letter, Ralte alleged that Lalsawta had failed in collective leadership and took unilateral decisions on several important issues against the party’s constitution and principles.
He said that he was not consulted on several decisions makings by the president even though he was the party treasurer.
Ralte also accused the president of undermining several committees, which are the foundation of the Congress.
“I had a high hope that we will work together harmoniously for our people, our land and our party and see victory at the upcoming assembly elections. However, things have not traversed as per expectation. Many important committees, which are our strong foundation, have been shaken since you became the Congress-5 president in 2021,” Ralte had said in his resignation.
Ralte has served in various capacities in the state Congress, including youth wing president before he became the party treasurer in 2019.
He is the senior-most among the existing three elected OBs.
The 60-year-old Congress leader has successfully contested the state assembly polls for four consecutive terms since 2003 and he was a cabinet minister in the erstwhile Lal Thanhawla-led Congress government for two consecutive terms between 2008-2018.
