Aizawl: The Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl on Monday sentenced two former officials to four years and one year imprisonment, respectively, in a graft case.
The two former health officials, namely Dr N Palai (National Rural Health Mission) and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak (EE, Directorate of Health Services), were found guilty by Special Court judge HTC Lalrinchhana for misappropriating over Rs 29.4 lakh under the NHRM for upgradation of the Aizawl Civil Hospital in 2007.
The duo were convicted under section 13 (2),13 (1) (c) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and under section 471, 477A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code on May 12. Their sentences were announced on Monday.
The Special Court sentenced Palai to 4 years jail, while 1 year jail term was given to Chhakchhuak. It slapped a fine of Rs. 24 lakh against Palai and on default he will undergo additional imprisonment of 12 years. The special court also imposed Rs. 6 lakh fine on Chhakchhuak, failing to pay which he will undergo additional imprisonment for 3 years.
The two former officials were sentenced in three offences. The court showed leniency and said that the sentences, except fines, will run concurrently.
