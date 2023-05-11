Aizawl: Boys outshone girls in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination like the previous year, the results for which were declared by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Thursday.

According to the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, boys achieved a pass percentage of 71.99, while girls achieved a pass percentage of 70.40. Last year the boys’ pass percentage was 71.88 and that of girls was 69.54.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Class-10 board examination was held in February this year. As many as 18,102 students appeared for the examination and 71.14 percent successfully cleared the examination. 17 students, including 14 girls, figured in the top ten list.

A girl candidate Cynthia Lalhlupuii of St. Paul Higher Secondary School, Aizawl topped the merit list securing 485 marks out of 500 full marks.

Of the total 18,102 candidates who appeared for the examination, 5,162 students, including 2,822 girls, failed to clear the board exam.

1,302 students passed with distinction, while 3,488 students secured first division, 4,731 students secured second division and 3,357 students secured third division respectively.

62 students got a chance to appear for a compartmental examination in a single subject, while 14 schools registered zero pass percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With a record of 92.18 pass percent, deficit schools (which receive regular grants from the government) outperformed other schools in the Class-10 examination.

Also Read | IMD issues warning as ‘Cyclone Mocha’ nears northeastern states

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









