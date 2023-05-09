Aizawl: More than 84 per cent turnout has been recorded in the 20-member Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) polls as voting ended on a peaceful note on Tuesday, an official said.
The voting percentage is likely to increase as detailed reports are awaited from some remote polling stations, he said.
Lawngtlai additional deputy commissioner and returning officer Abraham Beirazi Khithie said that there was no law and order problem during the 10-hour-long polling.
He said that polling was held for 19 seats as the state election commission had countermanded Rengkhashya constituency due to a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash during election campaign on May 4.
There are 34,474 electorates, including 17,019 female voters, in the Chakma council
74 were in the fray for the Chakma council polls. The ruling party in the state Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress have fielded 20 seats each, while main opposition party Zoram People Movement (ZPM) fielded 13 seats.
Of the 20 MNF nominees, 10 are incumbent members, while ZPM has fielded 5 incumbent members among its 13 nominees.
Congress has 1 incumbent member among its candidates, while the BJP fielded former minister Nirupam Chakma among its 20 nominees.
Counting of votes will be held on May 11.
