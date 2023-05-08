Aizawl: The number of people seeking shelter in Mizoram from violence-torn Manipur reached 596 on Sunday, official sources said.

Mizoram is already burdened with refugees from neighbouring countries Myanmar and Bangladesh. Official sources said that till Sunday evening, 151 people belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo community have entered Aizawl district, 228 in Kolasib district near Assam border and 217 others in Saitual district bordering Manipur.

Majority of the displaced people are lodged at temporary camps in several villages, while others are accomated by their local relatives, it said.

Aizawl deputy commissioner Lalhriatzuali Ralte also said that the district administration has made proper arrangements to provide shelter and food to displaced people fleeing ethnic violence in the neighbouring state. Disaster Management Committees have also been reactivated at the village and local councils level, she said.

The northeastern state is also currently providing shelter to about 30,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

While the Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in Mizoram following a military coup in February 2021, the Kuki-Chin people from Bangladesh Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) had fled their villages in February last year due to the ongoing crackdown on an ethnic insurgent outfit by the Bangladesh Army.

Meanwhile, Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H. Lalengmawia said that 131 out of 196 Mizos, who submit their names to the state government, have been evacuated to Guwahati and Kolkata on Sunday.

He said that 37 more people would be evacuated to Guwahati by flights on Monday and another 28 on Tuesday to the same destination.

Official sources also said that 45 students have been safely returned to the state on Sunday.

The death toll in the Manipur violence has reached 54, according to officials.

The violent clash between majority Meiteis and the tribal people of hill areas broke out when some miscreants had allegedly burned Anglo-Kuki War memorial gate in Churachandpur district following a “tribal solidarity” march organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday.

The tribal people were protesting against the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the Valley.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from Central Armed forces have been deployed in the state to de-escalate the violence.

