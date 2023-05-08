Mizoram: Woman arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl

Aizawl: A 37-year-old woman was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl, the Assam Rifles said on Monday.

The arrest was made in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police and Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) in Bawngkawn area on Saturday, it said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A total of 350 gram of heroin was found concealed in 28 soap cases, it added.

Also Read | Refugee haven: 600 Manipur tribals flee to Mizoram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









