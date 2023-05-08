Aizawl: Mizoram law minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga, who was scheduled to visit violence-hit Manipur to take stock of the situation and monitor the evacuation process of stranded state’s residents, has cancelled his proposed trip.

He was to be accompanied by legislator L. Thangmawia, who is also the youth wing president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and a leader of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), the central committee of the largest civil society organisation in Mizoram.

Thangmawia said that the proposed trip has been cancelled after the Manipur government denied entry, apparently, due to security reasons

He said that they were planning to take stock of the situation of the neighbouring state and to oversee the evacuation of Mizoram’s residents who are stranded after the violent clashes took place between ethnic tribal and non-tribal communities in several areas, especially in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Meanwhile, Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H. Lalengmawia said that 131 out of 196 Mizos, who submitted their names to the state government, have been evacuated to Guwahati and Kolkata on Sunday.

He said 37 more people would be evacuated to Guwahati by flights on Monday and another 28 on Tuesday to the same destination.

Official sources also said that 45 students safely returned to the state on Sunday.

